Bad & Brainy: Meet The Baddest Grad Snacks In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)
Hottest Grad Snacks In The Game
It’s that magical time of year when beautifully brainy (and melaniny) college graduates shatter the internet with wig-snatching photoshoots, sauce-drenched slays and undeniable Black excellence while reminding us that higher education is still valued and essential in today’s cynical anti-college society.
These past few years have tested me in ways that I would’ve never imagined, and this year specifically was one of the most difficult times of my life thus far! Nevertheless, I can truly say that I am beyond thankful for everything God has brought me through bc it has allowed me to stand in the humility of this very moment. I am eternally grateful for the lifelong relationships, connections, and memories I have made, & I can’t even begin to express how thankful I am for the people closest to me who have helped me get through the hardest of times, most of the times without even knowing it. My time at UA has been nothing short of amazing. In 4 days I will be able to say that I graduated from the BEST university with a degree in Business Management and a degree in Marketing with a certification in Sales, I pledged an AMAZING sorority and gained 45 REAL sisters 🤞🏽, I landed my dream job at a top Fortune 500 company (FritoLaiah 🥔), have been blessed to pursue one of my lifelong passions with one of my best friends by my side (@9rosefit), and I have witnessed 2 nattys 🏆! THANK YOU to The University of Alabama, Finally Finished!!!! #Finished #WhereLegendsAreMade #BlackGirlsGraduate #CorporateBae #BlackScholar #blackgirlmagic
Isn’t this what y’all was waiting for? 😏😈 #GRADlove #GREEKlove #JUKElove #PRETTYlove #HBCUlove #TAURUSlove #KLUBlove #2020VISION #BLACKlove #AKAΨ #SkeeYo #DiamondsAndPearls #DrumMajor #DancingDoll #WhatBack #AlphaKappaAlpha #BetaPsi #KappaAlphaPsi #AlphaSigma #SouthernUniversity #Spring18GRAD #MechanicalEngineering #BusinessMarketingandSales #GodsPlan #GodsHands #WTYgrads #TSRgradz #BMFAIRYTALE 🐰👌🏽♦️💕💚🐸 SHOUTOUT TO @bigcjeezy_ behind the lens 📸
For the past 4 1/2 years I worked 12-15 hours a day between school and running a business. Some days I was so mentally & physically drained! It was not easy juggling both….. BUT no matter WHAT I stayed focused on my goals. This journey has taught me so much about myself & molded me into a better woman. I’m so grateful. As I enter this new chapter of my life I am so excited for what God has in store. MAY 5th, 2018 👩🏽🎓 The time is finally here😢❤️🙌🏽 #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsgraduate #bachelors #bachelorsdegree #college #collegegrad #graduate #badandeducated #pretty #edwardwaterscollege #EWC18 #issagrad #classof2018
First of all I prayed for this. Before college this was all a dream.. I could’ve went to the Marines, or the community college across the ditch from my house, but I decided to beat the odds and be the first person in my family to actually commit to attending a university. I remember my very first week on the campus of UNC-Greensboro I called my mom begging her to come get me because “college just isn’t for me.” Five years later, many sleepless nights, one decision to transfer schools, and the mindset that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, here I am. On the 18th of May, I will be walking across the stage of Winston-Salem State University obtaining a Bachelors of Science degree in Healthcare Management. I’m beyond thankful for my support system. To my mom, for never giving up on me, listening to my endless complaints, and pushing me to become the woman that I was meant to be, I truly thank you for everything ❤️ . . . shot by: @arn3000
“Had to talk to God, drop down & Pray for this…to my surprise, He replied said you made for this.”🙏🏽✨ ______________________________________________________________Such a special thanks to @sidxo my “Jackie of all trades” on my hair, makeup, and photography. If not for you I wouldn’t have taken a single picture as tired as I was from school in general. But as always, you always know how special the little things are and that I would be grateful to have these memories forever! ❤️
I chose to specifically focus on the NAACP for a grad look simply because this organization has truly molded me into the woman that I am today. Activism, volunteerism and a deep love for my people has allowed me to find a certain love for myself. It was truly an honor to be the president of my collegiate chapter 3859 • • • • • • 📸 @fionagracephotography_ ⭐️ • • #NAACP #blackgirlsgraduate #bachelors #pr #consultant
God said 🗣 “Since this is your heart’s desire & you have not asked for wealth, possessions or honor, nor for the death of your enemies, & since you have not asked for a long life but for wisdom & knowledge to govern my people over whom I have made you queen, therefore wisdom & knowledge will be given to you. & I will also give you wealth, possessions & honor, such as no queen who was before you ever had & none after you will have.” 2 Chronicles 1:11-12 🙏🏾✨ #QueenDeAmberGraduates 👑🥂 #BlackGirlsGraduate 👩🏽🎓 #Godfidence #BLESSED #CareerStartedAlready #BeenInMyBag 👛 #GuapGuap #GOTSomeBread #BarbOnTheBeat #SouthsBestDressedOut #BeenMovingDifferent #SomethingLight #ButExpensive💰