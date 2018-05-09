Bad & Brainy: Meet The Baddest Grad Snacks In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)

These past few years have tested me in ways that I would’ve never imagined, and this year specifically was one of the most difficult times of my life thus far! Nevertheless, I can truly say that I am beyond thankful for everything God has brought me through bc it has allowed me to stand in the humility of this very moment. I am eternally grateful for the lifelong relationships, connections, and memories I have made, & I can’t even begin to express how thankful I am for the people closest to me who have helped me get through the hardest of times, most of the times without even knowing it. My time at UA has been nothing short of amazing. In 4 days I will be able to say that I graduated from the BEST university with a degree in Business Management and a degree in Marketing with a certification in Sales, I pledged an AMAZING sorority and gained 45 REAL sisters 🤞🏽, I landed my dream job at a top Fortune 500 company (FritoLaiah 🥔), have been blessed to pursue one of my lifelong passions with one of my best friends by my side (@9rosefit), and I have witnessed 2 nattys 🏆! THANK YOU to The University of Alabama, Finally Finished!!!! #Finished #WhereLegendsAreMade #BlackGirlsGraduate #CorporateBae #BlackScholar #blackgirlmagic

