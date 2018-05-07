Truuuuuuuuue Love: 2 Chainz Proposes To His Longtime Girlfriend Kesha Ward On The Met Gala Red Carpet

2 Chainz And Kesha Ward Get Engaged At 2018 Met Gala

Looks like yet another ATL rapper is headed toward holy traptimony with his lady love!

2 Chainz got on one knee and proposed marriage to his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward as they climbed the iconic staircase on the Met Gala red carpet, dressed to the nines in Versace, of course. As you could probably guess, she happily said yes!

The couple already share three adorable children, 9-year-old daughter Heaven, 5-year-old daughter Harmony, and 2-year-old son Halo.

Getty