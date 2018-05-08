Yammmazing Grace: Pope Fenty Unleashed The Slay Stone & Sizzled The 2018 Met Gala

Pope Fenty Slayed The Met Gala & Won The Internet

Her Royal Slayness Rihanna refuses to take her pretty foot off our necks and stopped the world (AGAIN) with her magnificent Met Gala deliciousness that snatched the last of our scalps, shattered the whole entire internet and elevated the iconic island Goddess to another untouchable level.

