Heavenly Baaawdies: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Tweets From Met Gala 2018

Book of Bickenhead 1:46 pic.twitter.com/8XGNRE9Nda — Francine Tamakloe (@tamakloeee) May 8, 2018

Hilarious Met Gala 2018 Tweets

There’s nothing quite like the wig-snatching extravagance of the Met Gala that celebrates next-level fashion excellence and this year didn’t disappoint (despite a glaring Queen Slayyyoncé no-show). Now, we’re not sure if everyone got the theme memo (heavenly bodies) but we DO know that the hilariously petty memes won the internet.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) tweets from Met Gala 2018 on the flip.