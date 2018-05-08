Bardi Meets Barbie: Here’s What Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Said To Each Other At The Met Gala
Fans are still in awe of a viral moment that went down during last night’s Met Gala between a “bloody shoes” wearer and her “Barbie Tingz” cohort.
As previously reported Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were spotted speaking at the annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art after months of rumors of a possible feud.
Both the Babrz and the Bardi Gang are now speculating about what their Queens could’ve said to each other with some thinking that they threw shade….
and others thinking that they had a polite convo considering that they didn’t have any real beef in the first place.
Mid you riiiight before Nicki kicked it with Bardi she told the press that she was attending the gala as the “bad guy”…
“You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here,” said Nicki.
and she said that exact same phrase during her Beats 1 interview where she spoke on that messy “Motorsport” mixup between her and Belcalis.
“They will run with the lie, they’ll allow people to run with the lie because it’s entertaining to make Nicki seem like the bad guy…up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.”
Interesting, did Nicki put the “bad guy” to rest when she spoke to Cardi?
What do YOU think Cardi and Nicki talked about at the Met Gala???
Should Remy Ma and Lil Kim fans be worried that Nicki and Cardi might be getting along now?