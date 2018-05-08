Bardi Meets Barbie: Here’s What Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Said To Each Other At The Met Gala

Fans React To Nicki Minaj And Cardi B At The Met Gala

Fans are still in awe of a viral moment that went down during last night’s Met Gala between a “bloody shoes” wearer and her “Barbie Tingz” cohort.

As previously reported Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were spotted speaking at the annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art after months of rumors of a possible feud.

Both the Babrz and the Bardi Gang are now speculating about what their Queens could’ve said to each other with some thinking that they threw shade….

Cardi def does not care about anything that is coming out of Nicki's mouth. pic.twitter.com/Bv0cQR8Uqa — . (@CAWBBBB) May 8, 2018

Nicki and Cardi B meeting up backstage #MetGALA pic.twitter.com/nILxLyfcfn — . • *✦ eddy ✦* • . (@EDDIFUL) May 8, 2018

and others thinking that they had a polite convo considering that they didn’t have any real beef in the first place.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B talking at the #MetGala 🔥 let’s lay this fake media made up beef to rest. Queen in stores June 15th pic.twitter.com/AxFICowaO2 — Jaleel Jay (@JaleelJay105) May 8, 2018

y’all be making imaginary beef out of Nicki and Cardi for what? they out here prospering TOGETHER. #metgala pic.twitter.com/uxNQZiX3LT — ً (@ButeraDemetria) May 8, 2018

Mid you riiiight before Nicki kicked it with Bardi she told the press that she was attending the gala as the “bad guy”…

“You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here,” said Nicki.

and she said that exact same phrase during her Beats 1 interview where she spoke on that messy “Motorsport” mixup between her and Belcalis.

“They will run with the lie, they’ll allow people to run with the lie because it’s entertaining to make Nicki seem like the bad guy…up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview.”

Interesting, did Nicki put the “bad guy” to rest when she spoke to Cardi?

What do YOU think Cardi and Nicki talked about at the Met Gala???

