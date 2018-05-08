What Rap Beef? Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Spotted Chummily Chatting At The Met Gala

Nicki And Cardi Kick It At The Met Gala

Have hip-hop’s biggest divas just buried the hatchet?

It’s no secret that there’s some sour grapes between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj — though neither one will outwardly say anything directly to or about the other. But with fans stepping in with sick slick talk and third parties constantly jumping in to stir the pot further, it seemed their beef was at a fever pitch.

That’s why some fans were shocked to see the two seemingly exchanging niceties at the Met Gala earlier this evening.

They even posed for flicks together with other partygoers.

Welp, motorsport turned out to be quite a big point of drama for these two…but now that they’re seemingly on DECENT terms, maybe we can look forward to a future collab?? Here’s hoping…

Getty/Instagram