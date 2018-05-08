Preciousness: Tiny And The Tiniest Harris Seed Heiress Cover Rolling Out’s Mothers Day Issue
Tiny Harris and her Heiress to the family throne are covering this month’s issue of Rolling Out Magazine and they are too adorable! Tiny talks bonding with her little baby being the best, now that she’s older and how she effortlessly makes time with all of her kids. The photos from the shot are too cute! Scroll down and flip through to read excepts from Tiny’s Mothers Day interview and photo shoot.
RO: How difficult is it to raise a family while still pursuing your goals as an artist and entrepreneur?
T: It’s only difficult if you make it difficult. Me and my other half don’t always agree on travel arrangements, but it’s really what you make it. Whatever I’m doing, I always wanna bring my kids, which can be challenging. But it’s a challenge that we always get through!
RO: You have always exhibited a pride in your family — specifically your kids. But there’s been something really special about your bond with Heiress. Can you share more about the relationship between you and your youngest child?
T: This time around has been a more fun experience because I’m able to enjoy being older and enjoying motherhood from an older perspective. She came at a time that was perfect. She is the best gift ever.
RO: Tell us about the significance of the name.
T: All of our kids have strong names with strong meanings. She is the heir to the throne.
RO: Your kids all seem to be ambitious in their own ways. How do you encourage them to pursue their dreams?
T: I encourage them to start now! They don’t have to wait until their older years. If you feel it, then you pursue and put the time into it. I tell them stories of how my mom had me in activities growing up, and how that helped me perfect my craft. I hope they see that and learn from it when they are pursuing their own goals.
RO: Tell us about the new business endeavor with Heiress.
T: She has nail polish line, and a baby product line called “Major Baby” that includes shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. We’re really excited about it. When I was pregnant, I had the idea of an organic line, and this is the by-product of that. She loves to get her nails polished, so we wanted to create something that other little girls could enjoy as well.