Bloody Moves: Cardi B’s Su Whoop Security Allegedly Put Brim-Bendin’ Beatdown On Overzealous MET Gala Fan

Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Cardi B’s Security Allegedly Beat Fan At MET Gala

“You gon’ have to learn to hold ya tongue or hold a gun” Cardi B ominously advised on the raucous intro to her hit album, Invasion Of Privacy.

According to a TMZ report from last night’s MET Gala, one particular fan didn’t do either. A man is claiming that Cardi’s gang of security guards laid holy hands on him after he pressed the Bronx rapper for an autograph