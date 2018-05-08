So Sad: Toddler Dies After Mother Stumbles In High Heels, Dropping Him Off Balcony

Mother In India Stumbles Leading To Death Of Child

A 6-month-old boy fell to his death this past weekend after his mom lost her balance while wearing high heels , which resulted in her dropping him from a balcony, according to a report Monday.

The tragic accident occurred Sunday during a wedding in Kalyan, India, near Mumbai, as reported by the Times of India. The mother, 23-year-old Femida Shaikh, was carrying her son Mohammed when she stumbled in her stilettos, sending the infant flying off a balcony. The child fell from a first floor-based gallery and suffered serious injuries.

Mohammed was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was unfortunately declared dead. Police are investigating the incident, but said the incident was accidental.

So incredibly sad.