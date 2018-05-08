VOGUE Magazine MET Gala Individual Visitor Bench Clips: SZA, Zoe Kravitz, Kim Kardashan, And More [Video]

The angelic @SZA graced the visitor benches in the European paintings room in pink @versace, complete with halo. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 7, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT