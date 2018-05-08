VOGUE Magazine MET Gala Individual Visitor Bench Clips: SZA, Zoe Kravitz, Kim Kardashan, And More [Video]
The angelic @SZA graced the visitor benches in the European paintings room in pink @versace, complete with halo. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx
SZA was looking like a plate of hot food on a cold night at the MET Gala last night, but she wasn’t the only one. VOGUE did a bunch of clips of all the bangers from last night, including Kim K. and Zoe K..
Who else but @badgalriri could pair a custom @maisonmargiela by John Galliano mitre and a minidress? She strutted among the statues of the Greek and Roman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
Sister act @kimkardashian in @versace, @kendalljenner in @off____white, and @kyliejenner in @alexanderwang struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post
A playful @arianagrande in the Wrightsman galleries showed off her @verawanggang gown, which doubled as a Michaelangelo painting. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx