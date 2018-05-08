Michael B. Jordan Dodges Every Relationship Question While Talking Life Post-‘Black Panther’ On ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Michael B. Jordan Discusses His Life Since The Success Of Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about everything going on in his life since he absolutely blew up following his role in Black Panther.

While on the show, Jordan discusses how his stardom has changed since becoming a household name playing Killmonger. He also spends nearly the entire interview dodging relationship questions from Charlamagne, insisting he’s “chilling” when it comes to whether or not he has a girlfriend. The actor also discusses his upcoming role in Fahrenheit 451, Creed 2, and whether or not he would take a role where he has to be out of shape and gain a bunch of weight.