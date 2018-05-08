On The Come Up: Karen Civil Hosts New Millennial Entrepreneurship Show “Good Looking Out”

Complex Networks announces “Good Looking Out,” a new show focusing on the entrepreneurial spirit that powers innovation for the millennial generation. Hosted by self-made branding maven Karen Civil, the series offers the secrets to success to aspiring designers, artists, chefs, creatives, and musicians from experts in their respective fields. The six-episode first season presented by Simple Mobile premieres Wednesday, May 9 at 11 AM EST on Complex, Complex Hustle, and Complex Social.

Civil is a marketing guru who has developed multimillion-dollar ad campaigns for major companies such as Beats by Dre, and guided the careers of top artists including Nipsey Hussle, YG, Dave East, and Lil Wayne. She famously helped increase visibility for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, amid enjoying success as an author, digital media expert, entrepreneur, and owner of the namesake media brand KarenCivil.com.

“With 2018 being labeled as the year of the partnership, it’s great to be working with Complex on “Good Looking Out” to give guidance and structure to upcoming entrepreneurs with the help of professionals in their field!” said Civil.

In each episode, Civil and her panel of guests demystify entrepreneurship within six different tenants: technology, fashion, sneakers, food, music, and lifestyle. They delve into the biggest hustle moves affecting each industry and field savvy questions from the passionate Complex audience. The apex of each episode occurs when pre-selected entrepreneurs come before our exclusive panel to present their business plan and receive the real-deal advice needed to take their dream to the next level—if they have what it takes. The new series expands on a growing lineup of digital series on Complex including “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg,” “Sneaker Shopping,” “Complex Closets,” “Complex Cover,” “The Blueprint” and “Everyday Struggle.”