Poor Thing: Melanin Deficient Ex-ESPN Host Britt McHenry Says Pasty Pantone Oppressed Her Employment

Britt McHenry Claims ESPN Was Discriminatory Towards Her Caucasian Heritage

A former employee of ESPN is calling foul on the staff for allegedly discriminating against her anglo-saxxon heritage. Britt McHenry tweeted — and then deleted — that she was laid off because she was “white” and “made too much.”

“No I was demoted because I was white & I made too much. First to go. Actually…” McHenry tweeted out to Twitter users.

According to Yahoo, McHenry is now a Fox News commentator and host of Like It Or Not on Fox 5 in Washington, DC and says she was among those axed from the sports cable network in one of its first rounds of cost-cutting. Oh, that’s interesting…because back in 2015, a viral video of McHenry berating a tow company employee went viral, earning herself a one-week suspension from ESPN.

In a reply to the Deadspin web site, McHenry tried to walk back some of her comments, saying, “I think there were a number of factors into laying me off.”

Riiight. That’s what we thought.