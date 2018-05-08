Big Island Burnin’: Watch Molten Lava From The Kilauea Volcano In Hawaii Do Its’ Destructive Thing [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Handout/USGS/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Watch Volcanic Lava Melt A Hawaiian Street

S#!t is real in Hawaii. Kilauea Volcano has erupted and parts of the big island are on fire.

According to CNN, 35 structures including 26 homes have been completely destroyed as a result of 12 fissures that have formed in the surrounding area.

“It’s nothing that I’ve ever experienced on a personal level ever before,” said Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

To all our Hawaiian readers, be safe out there.

