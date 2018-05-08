Kendall Jenner Looked Like A Dried Mashed Potato Clump Last Night And Got Relentlessly Flamed For It
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17
❯
❮
Kendall Jenner Looked Crazy At The Met Gala
The Met Gala was full of baes and handsome men who took our breaths away. Then came Kendall Jenner, who looked like a Charmin super soft mega roll, not following the theme and generally being a bland a$$ disappointment. It’s what we’ve come to expect. Not even a can of flat Pepsi could help her tired wardrobe out. So you know what happened next: SLANDER! Yay!
Take a look at the most hilarious reactions…