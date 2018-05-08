Kendall Jenner Looked Like A Dried Mashed Potato Clump Last Night And Got Relentlessly Flamed For It

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

( ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner Looked Crazy At The Met Gala

The Met Gala was full of baes and handsome men who took our breaths away. Then came Kendall Jenner, who looked like a Charmin super soft mega roll, not following the theme and generally being a bland a$$ disappointment. It’s what we’ve come to expect. Not even a can of flat Pepsi could help her tired wardrobe out. So you know what happened next: SLANDER! Yay!

Take a look at the most hilarious reactions…

