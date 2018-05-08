Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down Successfully Sorcerying Kanye’s Queen For The Met Gala
Makeup By Mario Details Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look
If you saw all the Met Gala coverage flooding the internet then you no doubt saw Kim Kardashian stun on the carpet in a chainmail Versace dress for the night’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
You also may have noticed that a makeup artist did some super successful sorcery in the form of smokey eyes, extremely long lashes and a nude lip.
That MUA is Mario Dedivanovi a.k.a. Makeup By Mario who channeled a 90s Versace supermodel for her look.
“I prepped Kim’s skin exclusively with Rodial Skincare,” said Mario. “For glam, I focused on a dramatic eye and a subtle bronzed face. I started with the shade Albanian from the KKW x MARIO palette and blended into the crease. To give an intense smokey liner I used a smudge brush to blend the KKW x Argenis Creme Eyeshadow Stick in Dramatico along the lash line and outer corners of the eyelids. For added drama, I applied false lashes.”
He also added that he used the KKW Beauty Conceal, Bake and Brighten Kit in Shade 7 and set the concealer using the Baking Powder in shade Bake 2 and lined her lips with a dark brown liner before applying the KKW x MARIO Crème Lipstick in Classic K.
Full product deets are below.
PRODUCTS:
- KKW Beauty KKW x MARIO 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette
- KKW Beauty KKW x Argenis Creme Color Sticks
- KKW Beauty Concealer Kit
- KKW Beauty Creme Contour Stick
- KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Palette
- KKW Beauty KKW x MARIO Creme Lipstick in Classic K
DRESS: Atelier Versace Metal Mesh gown with crystal cross embellishment
RETAILERS: KKWBeauty.com; KKWFragrance.com
Were you feeling Kim K’s Met Gala look???
🔥@kimkardashian #MetGala breakdown below- For skincare, I used @RodialBeauty : – Dragon Blood Cleansing Water – Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Pads – Vit C Energising Mask – Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel #WorkingwithRodial For makeup, I used @KKWBeauty : – Albanian eye shadow from the KKW x MARIO palette – KKW x Argenis eyeshadow stick in Dramatico – Conceal Bake and Brighten Kit in Shade 7 – Baking Powder in shade Bake 2 – Brightening Powder in shade Brightening 2 – Creme Contour Sticks in Medium I and II – Powder Contour and Highlight Palette in Medium – Creme Lipstick in Classic K #MakeupByMario. @chrisappleton1 @versace
