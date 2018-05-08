Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down Successfully Sorcerying Kanye’s Queen For The Met Gala

Hate it or love it?!

Makeup By Mario Details Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look

If you saw all the Met Gala coverage flooding the internet then you no doubt saw Kim Kardashian stun on the carpet in a chainmail Versace dress for the night’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

You also may have noticed that a makeup artist did some super successful sorcery in the form of smokey eyes, extremely long lashes and a nude lip.

That MUA is Mario Dedivanovi a.k.a. Makeup By Mario who channeled a 90s Versace supermodel for her look.

“I prepped Kim’s skin exclusively with Rodial Skincare,” said Mario. “For glam, I focused on a dramatic eye and a subtle bronzed face. I started with the shade Albanian from the KKW x MARIO palette and blended into the crease. To give an intense smokey liner I used a smudge brush to blend the KKW x Argenis Creme Eyeshadow Stick in Dramatico along the lash line and outer corners of the eyelids. For added drama, I applied false lashes.”

He also added that he used the KKW Beauty Conceal, Bake and Brighten Kit in Shade 7 and set the concealer using the Baking Powder in shade Bake 2 and lined her lips with a dark brown liner before applying the KKW x MARIO Crème Lipstick in Classic K.

Full product deets are below.

PRODUCTS: KKW Beauty KKW x MARIO 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette

KKW Beauty KKW x Argenis Creme Color Sticks

KKW Beauty Concealer Kit

KKW Beauty Creme Contour Stick

KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Palette

KKW Beauty KKW x MARIO Creme Lipstick in Classic K DRESS: Atelier Versace Metal Mesh gown with crystal cross embellishment RETAILERS: KKWBeauty.com; KKWFragrance.com

Were you feeling Kim K’s Met Gala look???

