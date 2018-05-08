Di Pope Pentha Streept Eweh Ungodly Amounts Of Drawls & Dazzled Met Gala 2018
Di Pope Pentha’s Met Gala Look Shattered Twitter
His Wakandan excellency Chadwick Boseman took time from changing the world to flex on us peasants, lessers and poors at this year’s holy water-splashed Met Gala in yet another win for the hottest King in the game.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Di Pope Pentha on the flip.
