Di Pope Pentha Streept Eweh Ungodly Amounts Of Drawls & Dazzled Met Gala 2018

Chadwick Boseman really showed up to the Met Gala dressed like all of my answered prayers. pic.twitter.com/2guaP2RxNo — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 8, 2018

Di Pope Pentha’s Met Gala Look Shattered Twitter

His Wakandan excellency Chadwick Boseman took time from changing the world to flex on us peasants, lessers and poors at this year’s holy water-splashed Met Gala in yet another win for the hottest King in the game.

T'Challa watching over Wakanda from heaven in Avengers 4 like pic.twitter.com/8YaCsTRVrn — ebony maw (@Deano_vW) May 8, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Di Pope Pentha on the flip.