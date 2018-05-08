Watch Luke Cage Get Knocked Out By A Villainous Witch Doctor In Season 2 Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
Marvel’s Luke Cage

Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer

Wooo Luke Cage Season 2 is extraaa spicyyyyy based on the explosive new trailer that literally has EVERYTHING: Luke getting knocked out by a villainous witch doctor, multiple hoodies unnecessarily destroyed, Alfre Woodard letting the choppa spray and a bionic arm that definitely has us geeked for June 22nd.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new Luke Cage trailer on the flip.

