2Classy4U: Sanaa Lathan Scoffs At Rumor She Chowed On Beyoncé’s Cheek In “Health” Cover Story

Sanaa Lathan Covers Health Magazine

Sanaa Lathan is on the cover of “Health” magazine this month and is finally addressing this “who bit Beyonce?” bit directly. The cover star also shares tips on how she stays positive, motivated and in good mental, spiritual and physical health on the inside of the magazine. And yes, she sill looks stunning!

But back to Tiffany Haddish’s story of a drugged-out zombie actress who bit Beyonce in the face, she was brief but got directly to the point. Issa NO.

Health: On the topic of social media, how did you first hear about the infamous “Beyoncé bite” news? Sanaa: Yeah, it blew up. And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre.

Hollyweird is pretty weird! The beautiful lady also talks being single right now and her definiton of “Joy”. Peep the full interview here.