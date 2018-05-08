The Joys Of Being Black: 3 St. Louis Teens Falsely Accused Of Boosting B-List Garb From Nordstrom Rack

Image via Getty

Black Teens Falsely Accused Of Shoplifting From Nordstrom Rack

Three Black teenagers, Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II, were shopping for clothes to wear to prom when they were accused of shoplifting.

According to KMOV the boys noticed several store employees following them around as they browsed.

“I was nervous the whole time,” said Lee, “Every time we move, they move. when we looked up, they looked up.”

Upon leaving the store, the boys were confronted by Brentwood police who told them the store had accused them of stealing.

“The police were actually good. They understood where we were coming from and they showed us that they were just doing their job,” said Rogers.

After speaking to the cops, the boys were let go without charges. The incident may have stemmed from an altercation with d-bag customer who allegedly called them “punks” and asked “Are your parents proud of you for what you do?”

“I knew it was coming, but at the same time I was feeling embarrassed, agitated, mixed emotions with the whole situation because I know we didn’t deserve it,” said Taylor.

Just another day in American with this royal skin.