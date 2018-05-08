Free Sis: Sex Traffick Victim Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency Hearing By Tennessee Parole Board

Image via Getty

Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency Hearing

Some of you might have forgotten about Cyntoia Brown, but we haven’t. The now 29-year-old became a convicted felon at age 16 when she was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 43-year-old “owner” who had purchased her for sex.

Today, according to WKRN, Cyntoia has been granted a clemency hearing by the Tennessee Board of Parole on May 23.

In addition to this clemency hearing, an appeals court will hear arguments on June 14 regarding whether or not Cyntoia’s life sentence is even constitutional under juvenile law.

Lots of celebrities have flocked to Cyntoia’s side to advocate for her release. In a few short weeks their wishes may become reality.