Is It In Yet?!? Stormy Daniels Puts Donald Trump’s Pathetic Fingerling Potato Peen On Blast

Image via Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels Talks Donald Trump’s Peen Size

Stormy Daniels isn’t even close to being done with her public skewering of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In her recent interview with Penthouse, Stormy gets into the real dirt about her fluid-swappin’ relationship with Donnie-boy. But before that, we just wanted to share this particular quote from the interview because it’s great lol:

“I’m fine with women coming up to me and saying, ‘You’ve inspired me.’ That’s great. But I’m quick to point out that’s not my story,” she says. “I suck d**k for a living. Nobody wants to know what I think about the wall or health care. Do I have political opinions? Yes. But I’m not interested in sharing them because I am fully aware that it’s my job and my service to society to be an entertainer. Yes, my version of being an entertainer happens to be a porn star, which makes it even more important: I am an escape from reality.”

Stormy Daniels is basically the Michael Jordan of schlong slobberers. Republicans like sloppy toppy too.

Anywho, here’s what she said when asked about the size of Cheeto’s dusty orange executive order:

“Was it good sex?” “What do you think?” “Everyone’s different.” Stormy sips her wine and side-eyes me. “And the penis wasn’t big?” I continue. “Yeah,” Stormy confirms. “Like his fingers?” I joke. Stormy puts her hands in the air. “I don’t want to shame anybody,” she explains.

Nah, shame him. We don’t mind.