Here We Go Again: Dusty Ash Mites Are Upset That Donald Glover Is With A White Woman Because Of Course They Are

People Made Donald Glover Has White Wife

Sigh. It always happens, doesn’t it. We went through this with Johnathan Peele and most recently with Winston Duke. It’s the idea that black men are somehow limited in their ability to be pro-black because they aren’t dating or married to black women. It’s tired. Yet and still the dusty deplorable ash clouds love forming around this issue. Donald Glover is no different. The actor/comedian/rapper/singer dropped his super deep “This Is America” video over the weekend and has been hailed as a pro-black artist. But then the cloud of ash came over the horizon to ask about his white “baby momma” and it’s tearing the internet apart.

i really don’t care about Donald Glover or Winston Duke being with white women. they haven’t disrespected us so go be happy. but let’s stop with the whole “black women don’t like weird men.” because i’ve been a weird ass nerd my whole life and i’m always friendzoned. spare me. 😩 — ✋🏾Φ✋🏾 (@lilivy_) May 8, 2018

Of course, there are valid reasons to critique Donald Glover: he’s had a history of questionable thoughts about race that need to be addressed. But this? This is wack. Take a look at the people who have problems with his personal life and the clapbacks they’re catching.