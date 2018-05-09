She Still Got It: Throwback Vixen Melyssa Ford Is Putting AWL Her Cakes on Blast And She Is Thicker By The Minute

- By Bossip Staff
If you were watching rap videos in the 90s and early 2000s then you know exactly who Melyssa Ford is. She’s one of the pioneering video models in the game who captured our hearts and imaginations all those years ago. She’s still been killing it and finding a career after music videos but occasionally she has to show us that she still working with some serious baked goods.

The pic above is pretty tame so you’re going to have to hit the flip to see her most recent photo which is a full-on cake parade. You’ve been warned. It’s about to get real.

Summertime #bodygoals #curvequeen #machinegunmelly #TBT

A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

    Shmood… #CurveQueen #machinegunmelly

    A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

    Woke up feelin like Miss Ross today 💅 #TBT

    A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

    Know your worth. Then add Tax. #CurveQueen #machinegunmelly #bawse

    A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

    Working on my angles… #CurveQueen

    A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

    👙 life… All ☀ long… #curvequeen #machinegunmelly

    A post shared by Melyssa Ford (@melyssaford) on

