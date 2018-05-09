Butthurt Bow Wow Slams The Met Gala As A “Boujee A** Halloween Party,” Gets Panini-Pressed By The Internet For Not Getting An Invite

Shad Moss Blasts The Met Gala Event

Stars dazzled the grand staircase for the Met Gala last night, wearing their Catholic-inspired bests and making memorable and meme-able moments.

Mind you, the Met Gala is actually an annual fundraiser that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art and doubles as a formal introduction of the Costume Institute’s exhibition — the theme of which sets the theme for the attendees’ costume dress of the evening. The guest list is curated by Anna Wintour and advisors from Vogue and attendees pay $30k per ticket. To top it off, while inside, guests make donations and engage in auctions all in benefit of the museum, which funds Met programming keeps the museum free to all throughout the year.

Now, many don’t know this and just think its a just fun party to stunt at…it appears Shad Moss is in that number. The rapper and reality star woke up bright and early Tuesday morning and took to social media to incredulously ponder why the ultra-exclusive line-up of industry who’s-whos would bother to get all fancy in one-of-a-kind high-fashion designs and go to a damn prestigious museum event every year. Like…who does that?

Niggas go to the met gala to put on all this heavy ass crazy ass shit just to walk around and be uncomfortable. Its almost like a boojie ass halloween party. — Bow Wow (@smoss) May 8, 2018

But many tasted a dab of salt in him slamming the event…

Hit the flip for more fan responses and Shad’s clapbacks…

Getty/Instagram