R.I.P. Texas Rapper Big T Passes Away At Age 52

Sad news for fans of Texas hip-hop.

Rapper Big T, real name Terence Prejean, most famous for providing the vocals on the hook of 1999 hit “Wanna Be A Baller” by Lil Troy, passed away on Monday inside a Houston hospital. His official cause of death remains unknown, but at the time of this article, reports from close friends to the Associated Press point to a possible heart attack.

SMH. May he rest in peace.

