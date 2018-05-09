Jordan Peele Just Revealed the Title Of His “New Nightmare,” Landing In Theaters Next Year

Jordan Peele Just Revealed the Title of His Next Film

Jordan Peele’s next movie is already in the works, but we won’t get to see it until 2019. On Tuesday night, the Oscar-winning director took to social media to announce his upcoming horror flick titled Us.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the project is a part of Peele’s deal with Universal Pictures, which was signed only a few months after his wildly successful directorial debut in Get Out.

If you’ll recall, he teased his movie back in February, talking about the fact that he wanted to do a lot more within the realm of horror. He told The Hollywood Reporter: “One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Though the movie is still a while out and there aren’t many details about the storyline, sources told Variety that Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are supposedly in talks for the leading roles.

Us is expected to land in theaters on March 15, 2019.