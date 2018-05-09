WTF: 14-Year-Old High School Student Collapses During Gym Class And Dies

Freshman Collapses During Gym Class And Later Dies

A 14-year-old student collapsed and later died during his gym class at a New Jersey high school on Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township School district confirmed that the student was unresponsive following the incident, which happened on the school’s football field just after 9 a.m.

After the student falling to the ground, the staff performed CPR, and the boy was then rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a short time later. School officials have confirmed that counseling is being provided to both staff and students following the incident.

The school district released the following statement:

“At approximately 9:10 am during a physical education class on the field of Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, NJ, a 14-year-old male ninth grade student became unresponsive. 911 was called and the physical education staff of the high school immediately began CPR.The Franklin Township Police Department arrived and the student was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick via ambulance.At approximately 11:15 am, we learned that the student had passed away. We are providing counseling to our staff and students.Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time.”

The name of the student has not been released, an officials haven’t said what activities students were doing when the boy collapsed. The cause of death remains under investigation.