Congratulations! Makeup Mogul Kat Von D Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kat Von D Is Pregnant, And She’s Having A Boy

Former LA Ink star and longtime makeup mogul Kat Von D just announced that she’s pregnant–and it’s a boy!

This will Kat’s first child, which she is expecting with husband Leafar Seyer who she tied the knot with earlier this year.

The couple announced the big news via Instagram on Tuesday with an extravagant pregnancy shoot. The 36-year-old is already well into her pregnancy, cradling her growing baby bump in the announcement photo.

The tattoo artist captioned the photo, “It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers,” tagging her husband.

It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Congratulations to Kat Von D and her husband Leafar Seyer on their impending bundle of joy!