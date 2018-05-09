Congratulations! Makeup Mogul Kat Von D Is Pregnant With Her First Child
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kat Von D Is Pregnant, And She’s Having A Boy
Former LA Ink star and longtime makeup mogul Kat Von D just announced that she’s pregnant–and it’s a boy!
This will Kat’s first child, which she is expecting with husband Leafar Seyer who she tied the knot with earlier this year.
The couple announced the big news via Instagram on Tuesday with an extravagant pregnancy shoot. The 36-year-old is already well into her pregnancy, cradling her growing baby bump in the announcement photo.
The tattoo artist captioned the photo, “It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers,” tagging her husband.
Congratulations to Kat Von D and her husband Leafar Seyer on their impending bundle of joy!