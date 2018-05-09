What-A-Man: Disgruntled Wife Puts Pepa On Blast For Being Young Dumb Hubby’s Geriatric Side Piece — And They Just Had A Baby
Pepa Put On Blast For Stealing Woman’s Husband
Well, damn. This is messy.
A woman from Houston named Jordyn Taylor is putting Pepa from “Salt-N-Pepa” and her dirty dogging hubby on blast for having a full blown relationship, while he’s STILL married and claiming Pep was his “boss”. To make matters worse, the young couple just welcomed a baby less than three weeks ago and he tried to make Pepa the “God Mother!
Jordyn is fed and decided to set the record straight on who really is in a relationship with the young stud, Aundre, after Pepa put up this post praising her man.
Happy Birthday weekend to my man and #MCM@iamAundre keep pushing and being a good dad God will handle the rest. No matter what, I’m here! #RideOrDie#PepItUp#Mcm#Monday 🐎
Yikes! The wife wasn’t having it. She says Pepa is joke for calling him a “good dad” when he just abandoned his seed to be the cub to her cougar. We also snooped on his page and saw that he’s a “singer”. His wife alleges that her husband introduced her to Pepa as his “boss”.
Maybe Pepa his helping him with his career in exchange for a lil love??? Hit to see what his wife thinks.
She goes IN on Pepa…calling her a mistress.
When mistresses talk about God… it’s laughable! “Keep being a good dad?” @iamaundre can’t keep his visitations with his son because @darealpepa is parading him around the country. Still, I blame him for this! News check… Good dads pay child support & don’t break in and vandalize their wives apartments. Good dads also don’t stress their pregnant wives out for 15 minutes of fame with a D list “has been” senior citizen celebrity… Still, I release you both in the name of Jesus. God bless u #GUHH #heresyour15minutesoffame. Liar… saying she was your boss. Introducing me to her & asking me if SHE could be our daughter’s god mother! #fatheroftheyear 🏆
When mistresses talk about God… it’s laughable! “Keep being a good dad?” @iamaundre can’t keep his visitations with his son because @darealpepa is parading him around the country. Still, I blame him for this! News check… Good dads pay child support & don’t break in and vandalize their wives apartments. Good dads also don’t stress their pregnant wives out for 15 minutes of fame with a D list “has been” senior citizen celebrity… Still, I release you both in the name of Jesus. God bless u #GUHH#heresyour15minutesoffame. Liar… saying she was your boss. Introducing me to her & asking me if SHE could be our daughter’s god mother! #fatheroftheyear 🏆
What do you think of all of this??? Aundre, the “good dad” seems to be focused on his kids and career on his IG page, do you think he’s worth fighting over? Hit the flip to see.
He and Pepa hit up the Kentucky Derby, where she was flossing their messy love around all of her friends…