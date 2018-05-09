What-A-Man: Disgruntled Wife Puts Pepa On Blast For Being Young Dumb Hubby’s Geriatric Side Piece — And They Just Had A Baby

Pepa Put On Blast For Stealing Woman’s Husband

Well, damn. This is messy.

A woman from Houston named Jordyn Taylor is putting Pepa from “Salt-N-Pepa” and her dirty dogging hubby on blast for having a full blown relationship, while he’s STILL married and claiming Pep was his “boss”. To make matters worse, the young couple just welcomed a baby less than three weeks ago and he tried to make Pepa the “God Mother!

Jordyn is fed and decided to set the record straight on who really is in a relationship with the young stud, Aundre, after Pepa put up this post praising her man.

Happy Birthday weekend to my man and #MCM@iamAundre keep pushing and being a good dad God will handle the rest. No matter what, I’m here! #RideOrDie#PepItUp#Mcm#Monday 🐎

Yikes! The wife wasn’t having it. She says Pepa is joke for calling him a “good dad” when he just abandoned his seed to be the cub to her cougar. We also snooped on his page and saw that he’s a “singer”. His wife alleges that her husband introduced her to Pepa as his “boss”.

Maybe Pepa his helping him with his career in exchange for a lil love??? Hit to see what his wife thinks.