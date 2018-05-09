Keep It Kute Kolonizer: Rihanna’s Navy Thinks Kim Kardashian’s Copying Rih Rih (Again) With THIS

Here we go again…

Rihanna Fans Blast Kim Kardashian’s Lingerie Line

Kim Kardashian is catching hell from Rihanna’s Navy over an upcoming endeavor that sounds A LOT like the Bajan Bad Girl’s.

Earlier this week TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian’s filed legal docs to trademark a new lingerie line called Kimono Intimates.

The line will include bustiers, nightgowns, breast shapers, pasties, leotards and socks selected by Kanye’s Kween.

So far there’s no official launch date for Kimono Intimates, but Rihanna fans are noting that Kim’s once again seemingly trying to steal Rih Rih’s shine.

Rihanna JUST announced that her Fenty Savage lingerie is dropping May 11.

4 dayz, sis! #DAMN @savagexfenty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 7, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Kim’s now getting dragged back to Calabasas for colonizing Rih Rih’s lingerie.

Of course Kim Kardashian is announcing a lingerie line pic.twitter.com/MnRVT1SKVj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 7, 2018

I can't believe Kim announced she releasing a lingerie line right after Rihanna… — Don Harper (@follow_bdavis) May 7, 2018

This comes after she dropped those nude pictures “to promote her perfume” just MOMENTS after Rihanna’s initial Fenty Savage announcement.

Do YOU think Kim’s copying Rih or is this all just a coincidence???