Exclusive: Juelz Santana Abruptly DROPS Bid To Get Off House Arrest & Provide For Kimbella And The Kids

Dip Set Rapper Facing 20 Years In Prison For Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport

Troubled rapper Juelz Santana has suddenly dropped his legal bid to get off of house arrest in order to perform and earn money for his family.

The “Clockwork” artist was set to appear in Newark, NJ federal court Wednesday, where his lawyer would have pled his case for less restrictive bail so that the rapper could perform at the “Rolling Loud” festival in Miami next weekend.

Santana’s lawyer argued in court papers that touring was the only source of income for the rapper and he needed to work again to support his longtime partner, reality star Kimbella, their children and several relatives.

But Santana’s lawyer pulled the plug on the hearing at the last minute, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP, but didn’t cite a reason why.

It could be because both the Feds and Santana’s pre trial services were opposed to the lighter bail, possibly because Santana was caught with a loaded gun and eight oxycodone pills the last time he went to to perform.

Santana is due back in court on Thursday, where he’ll be arraigned on felony charges of weapons possession and trying to bring a loaded weapon on a plane.