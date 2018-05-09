Exclusive: Judge Shuts Down Nelly’s Bid To Toss Rape Accuser’s Defamation Case Against Him

Former Nightclub Worker Sued Nelly For Raping Her After Concert In 2017

Nelly has suffered a major setback in battling a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of raping her after a club appearance in Seattle last year.

A judge has shut down the “Hot In Herre” rapper’s motion to dismiss his accuser Monique Greene’s defamation suit against him, BOSSIP can reveal. Judge Cheryl Carey ruled that Greene’s additional claim of emotional distress/outrage couldf also go forward and not be thrown out, but the judge did side with Nelly on the accuser’s demand that the rapper – and specifically his penis – be barred from abusing any other woman, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Earlier this year, the embattled rapper requested that the judge toss his alleged victim’s suit against him for defamation, infliction of emotional distress and a request that Nelly and his private parts be legally stopped from harming other women.

Nelly has also filed his own defamation suit against Greene, alleging she is a “vindictive liar,” and that case is making its way through the Washington state courts, according to public records.

Greene agued that that the 43-year-old St. Louis rapper launched a campaign of intimidation, bullying and smear tactics against her almost immediately after the alleged rape. She said Nelly’s lies have put her at the receiving end of harassment, intrusive press interest, cost her a job and basically ruined her life.