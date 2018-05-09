Make America Safe Again: Iranian Leaders Chant For Our Death After Trump Pulls Nuclear Deal, Burn Stars And Stripes [Video]

Image via Rouzbeh Fouladi/NurPhoto/Getty

Iran Burns American Flag When Trump Pulls Out Nuke Deal

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that America would violate the Iran Nuclear Deal and subsequently set international relations on fire much like the the American flag that was set ablaze in Iran.

According to DailyMail, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Trump of “10 lies” and told his fellow countrymen not to trust American, Germany, France or Britain under any circumstances.

‘This man will turn to dust and his body will become food for snakes and ants. And the Islamic Republic will still be standing.’

This what “great” looks like, huh? Oh ard.