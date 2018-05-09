Bloody Tingz: Does This Prove That Cardi Subtly Shaded Nicki RIGHT After Reconciling At The Met Gala?

Rumor control…

Cardi B Accused Of Dissing Nicki Minaj After The Met Ball

Although fans saw Cardi B and Nicki Minaj cordially chatting at the Met Gala, a rumor’s swirling that soon after one of them sent the other shade.

As previously reported fans speculated that Cardi and Nicki exchanged pleasantries during the fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art despite Nicki previously saying that Cardi’s never “said anything nice about her.”

Now some Barbz are calling foul on Cardi and accusing the Bronx rapper of not so subtly shading Nicki Minaj.

Why??

Well, Instagram account @UnveiledCelebs posted a screenshot of Cardi liking a comment from a fan dissing Nicki.

“Cardi looking like I accept your apology but still don’t fwu (f**k with you),” reads the comment that Cardi allegedly liked.

According to Cardi herself, that’s 100% UNTRUE and the comment is fake.

“This s*** is fake. Get off my d***!!!” wrote Cardi in the comments section.

Nice try, thirsties!!!

Isn’t it time to stop trying to force these two to have beef??? It’d be different if one of them actually dropped a diss track…

Did YOU think Cardi B dissed Nicki Minaj????