Beautifully Booed Up: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Couple Up At Rihanna’s Met Gala After Party

In good looking black folk news…

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Attend Met Gala, Rihanna’s After Party

Idris Elba and his succulent Somali Queen recently had an epic date night.

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre were spotted at the Met Gala matching in custom Givenchy…

and later at Rihanna’s after party.

On Tuesday Rihanna hosted her annual Met Gala after-party at Up & Down nightclub that was attended by Kim Kardashian, Pharrell, A$AP Ferg and Jaden Smith.

While there Sabrina and Idris sipped CÎROC and DeLeón cocktails including the Tangerine Collins and Torrin featuring DeLeón Platinum tequila.

Other attendees included Chadwick Boseman and Donald Glover…

as well as Diddy, Cassie and Mary J. Blige.



Later Sabrina and Idris were spotted by paparazzi leaving the party.

