Get Well: FKA Twigs Talks Quietly Removing 6 Fruit-Sized Tumors From Uterus

FKA Reveals She Had 6 Tumors Removed

Singer FKA Twigs is sharing some serious news about her recent health struggles with fans on instagram. The dancer says she could’ve ravaged her body had she not found out she was carrying around 6 fibroid tumors, weighing the size of a 6-month-old fetus in her uterus.

The post reads like a cautionary letter to fans to be mindful of their health. Two of the tumors were actually the size of apples, she says.

I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis and a couple of [strawberries].

a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant. I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.

but… today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again ❤ I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this. and with this I let go of the pain… love always twigs

We hope FKA is recovering well and feeling better soon!