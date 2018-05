‪Wow. I never would’ve in a million years imagined that I’d be playing radio city music hall. ‬ ‪But also, showing my back fat and rolls on stage is another moment I thought I’d never see. ‬ ‪My biggest insecurities are becoming my biggest triumphs. ‬ ‪Night 2… let’s go! ‬

