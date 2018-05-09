New Video: Arin Ray Drops Visual For “Stressin”

Interscope Records’ R&B artist Arin Ray is still proving that he’s what R&B has been missing. Today he releases another visual from his debut album Platinum Fire. A powerful nuanced blend of new and old school sounds, Platinum Fire, was not only adored by fans but praised by critics. The Cincinnati native released his debut EP, Phases, in 2016; four years after first gaining popularity on the hit show X Factor. Don’t miss Arin Ray performing at Smoking Grooves on June 16 in Long Beach, California. Check out the Kenneth Wynn directed visual for “Stressin” HERE.