Bye TIDAL! Here’s Why Twitter Is Hilariously Anticipating The Downfall Of Jigga’s Allegedly Juiced-Up Scheming Service…
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Is DONE With TIDAL
Twitter is livid at the allegations against TIDAL and Jay-Z. And no — they don’t care about the streaming service allegedly “faking” millions of streams, but at the fact that they’ve dragged Beyonce AND Rihanna into this mess??? The nerve of this reclaimed serial cheater. The Navy and The Hive are dragging Jigga by his bottom lip and it’s HILARITY.
