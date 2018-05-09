Striving & Prospering: Meet A$AP Ferg’s Stunning Flame Jane Who Sizzled The Met Gala Carpet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
A$AP & Renell Are Winning The Internet
Hood Pope A$AP Ferg is living his best life with super talented photog bae Renell Medrano who took a break from snapping dazzling photos of your favorite stars to slay the Met Gala carpet with her icy boo thang in a swoon-worthy moment that sent the internet spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.
Hit the flip to bask in A$AP & Renell’s beautiful trap luhhhh.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic