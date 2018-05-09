Room-Temp Aioli Ramekin Taylor Swift Boo-Hoos About Kim Kardashian Being Mean To Her, Tiffany Haddish Reps For Swifties [Video]

Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty/James Devaney/GC Images

Taylor Swift Starts Tour Talking About Kim K

The ongoing feud between pop tarts Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian will likely last longer than a Game of Thrones book.

Taylor has embarked on her Reputation Tour and her very first show revealed that Kimmy Cakes is still on her Swift list.

Awwww, poor thang….

On the following page you can see Taylor’s intro featuring Tiffany Haddish.