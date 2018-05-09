SMH: A Freaky Facial Sex Flick Of Teairra Mari Just Leaked Online By Her Banal Ex-Boyfriend

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Leaks

What’s going on here??? Nasty (freaky) videos of someone who appears to be Teairra Mari just got uploaded to her official instagram account today and allegedly she was HACKED by her lover. The posts included one of (allegedly) Teairra polishing the knob of some unassuming lad named Akbar. There was another still shot of (alleged) Teairra and his aftermath on her face and a snap of his name tattooed on what is allegedly her body. Of course they’ve since been deleted.

Fans are saying the sneaky nobody Akbar hacked her!

Awwwww man they did Teairra Mari dirty. Her dude hacked her page and posted allll her little sex videos and cumshots. Shady — ℬea Ɠiv 🌸 (@ShesSweetVenom) May 9, 2018

Just in case you’re wondering, this is TT’s supposed shady loverboy, who allegedly exposed their pornographic love sessions. He’s so far turned off his comments on instagram. Convenient!

*UPDATE* Teairra confirms hers self she was hacked by Abkar and says she plans to press charges.

This is crazy. Hit the flip for more of Akbar (the snake that slizzard on Teairra’s face).