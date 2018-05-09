Frick & Frack’s Back?! Porsha Williams Says She & Phaedra Parks #RHOA Reconciled

Porsha Williams Speaks On Kicking It With Phaedra Parks

Porsha Williams is responding to rumors that she’s RHOA reconciled with her former bestie.

As previously reported people raised their eyebrows after seeing Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks kicking it at a skating party.

Now Porsha’s confirming that it was “really nice” to see her ex-friend and speaking about it on Dish Nation.

“I went to my friend’s birthday party and she’s one of his close friends and clients as well,” said Porsha. “So it was nice seeing her. It was nice.

Interestingly enough while Porsha happily shared photos of herself and Phaedra on Instagram…

Phaedra hasn’t posted a single one of Porsha.

Do YOU think Frick & Frack’s really back??? It doesn’t 100% look that way…