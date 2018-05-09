Frick & Frack’s Back?! Porsha Williams Says She & Phaedra Parks #RHOA Reconciled
Porsha Williams Speaks On Kicking It With Phaedra Parks
Porsha Williams is responding to rumors that she’s RHOA reconciled with her former bestie.
As previously reported people raised their eyebrows after seeing Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks kicking it at a skating party.
Now Porsha’s confirming that it was “really nice” to see her ex-friend and speaking about it on Dish Nation.
“I went to my friend’s birthday party and she’s one of his close friends and clients as well,” said Porsha. “So it was nice seeing her. It was nice.
Interestingly enough while Porsha happily shared photos of herself and Phaedra on Instagram…
Phaedra hasn’t posted a single one of Porsha.
Do YOU think Frick & Frack’s really back??? It doesn’t 100% look that way…
Phaedra herself said that she has “no desire” to return to RHOA. Back in December, she told TMZ;
“I have no desire to [return], I mean, I’ve turned the page. I love being happy. I love living drama-free. My kids are happy, and I am able to enjoy life.”
She also added that being a fulltime housewife made her physically ill.
It made me sick sometimes, you know? It’s a lot to deal with,” said Phaedra.
Hmmmmm, do you believe her? People are convinced that she’s coming back for season 11.
Phaedra’s been busy being drama free and caring for her sons. Her youngest Dylan turned 5 this week.
Thanks for all the #birthday #wishes & #love! A huge thank you to @sublimedoughnuts for making his favorite donuts birthday style! I KNOW he is your biggest fan! A huge shout out to my sweet friend @veronicaflamatlanta for bringing him an authentic life size Mexican piñata for his party! He was ecstatic! I am exhausted😩 #momlife #motherandson 💞we love you @freddyoart 😘