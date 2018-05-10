Exclusive: Actors Brian White & Jill Marie Talk Their New Partner Swapping Show, “Monogamy”

“Monogamy” Premieres This Month On The Urban Movie Channel

The stars of a new show where couples partner swap to put the spice back in their marriages said they hope the drama sparks a discussion about what a relationship means in the modern age.

“Monogamy,” which premiered last week on the streaming UMC TV, tells the story of four couples who agree to switch spouses as part of a therapy experiment to help put a spark back into their lackluster love lives.

“I think it will set the table for a lot of discussions about what are the things that are most challenging to healthy, successful relationships in 2018 and beyond,” show star Brian White said. “And I think the main thing is now we communicate these days.”

Created and produced by Craig and Caryn Ross, “Monogamy” also stars Jill Marie Jones, Vanessa Simmons, Darius McCrary and Wesley Jonathan.

“It’s a show about eight individuals, four couples, who are at their wits end – they all want to stay married, but they are struggling though it, so they agree to switching partners for a period of two months,” White told BOSSIP. “It hits to the heart of what’s not working with social media being introduced as the third party in a two party system these days.”

And White’s co-star Jones said “Monogamy’s” scandalous premise promises to deliver big.

“It’s definitely going to provoke thought,” Jones said. “Each episode leaves you with questions. So I would think that would be a great thing. You want people to be able to talk about it. It’s juicy and I’m excited about it.”