There Goes My Hero: Everyone Loves LHHATL’s Sierra For Cleaning Keely’s Clock With Her Purse

Sierra Is The People’s Champ

If you watched Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta this week then you saw quite the nasty fight between Keely and Sierra. It was less of a fight and more of Sierra swinging her purse like Mjolnir and cleaning Keely’s clock in epic fashion. As it’s been established, everyone hates Keely. Which means that everyone now loves Sierra.

"Is it me or did Sierra just take her purse, send it to the westcoast, bring that thang dowwwnnn to the midwest and just really…plant that thang on top of uhhh……Keeley's fo'head?"

Joc was made to be on tv 🤣🤣 #LHHATL — Ms. Stress (@RadioMels) May 8, 2018

So take a look at reality TV’s new Captain Marvel and the way Twitter has embraced her. Protect her rotator cuff at all costs!