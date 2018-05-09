There Goes My Hero: Everyone Loves LHHATL’s Sierra For Cleaning Keely’s Clock With Her Purse
Sierra Is The People’s Champ
If you watched Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta this week then you saw quite the nasty fight between Keely and Sierra. It was less of a fight and more of Sierra swinging her purse like Mjolnir and cleaning Keely’s clock in epic fashion. As it’s been established, everyone hates Keely. Which means that everyone now loves Sierra.
So take a look at reality TV’s new Captain Marvel and the way Twitter has embraced her. Protect her rotator cuff at all costs!