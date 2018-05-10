Hustle & Soul Exclusive Clip: “Drunk” Ana Confronts Thandi For Sleeping With Chef Lawrence In Miami

“Hustle & Soul” Airs Thursday Nights On WE TV

This is the moment a seemingly drunken Ana confronts her Thandi about whether her love rival had sex in the hot tub with her fiancee Chef Lawrence.

In this exclusive clip from the latest episode of “Hustle & Soul” the two co-workers have a tense moment after Lawrence and Thandi’s hot hookup in Miami.

Ana’s face off with Thandi starts out as a fight over tables in the “Pink Tea Cup.” But it quickly escalates into something more – namely Ana wanting to know exactly what went down between her man and the restaurant’s manager.

