Grandma Arrested For Chancleta Clapping Granddaughter Who Was ‘Soaking Up The Air Conditioning’

Florida Grandma Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With Shoe

A Daytona Beach, Florida grandma was recently arrested after her granddaughter said she assaulted her with a house shoe.

According to WCVB, Hattie Reynolds, 95, called the police on her 46-year-old granddaughter Janeen Williams because she would not “get out the bed.”

Hattie told authorities that she was “tired of Janeen staying in bed all day soaking up the air conditioning.”

Unfortunately for Hattie she also admitted to slapping her granddaughter in the face with a slipper and because of “strict domestic violence laws” she was arrested despite her granddaughter not wanting to press charges.

WCVB reports that Reynolds was booked in the Volusia County Jail and released the next day on her own recognizance.

SMH, we’re glad this standard Southern Baptist meemaw is free, next time make sure you don’t soak up the air conditioning in Granny Hattie’s house!

