Remember Her? India Love’s Copious Curve Having Sister Bree Is Modelin’ This Thick-Thigh Friendly Brand
Bree Candace Pursuing Plus Size Modeling Career
After starring on a BET reality show, a certain starlet is pursuing a career as a plus model and wearing a curve-friendly brand to do it.
Bree Candance (far right) starred on BET’s The Westbrooks with her sisters Crystal, India Love, Morgan and Brooke (not pictured).
Now’s she’s passionately pursuing a modeling career and pouring her curves into ‘kinis….
and club dresses.
In particular, she’s been rocking Chic & Curvy Boutique where she previously hosted a meet and greet for the affordable pieces designed with thick-thighed beauties in mind.
www.chicandcurvy.com Select New Arrivals We Ship Worldwide! In the Los Angeles area; Come In Store: 206 S. Market St. Inglewood, Ca 90301 Customer Service: 310-674-0414 Mon-Fri 8am-5pm pst #chicandcurvy #chicandcurvyboutique #thequeenofcurves #plussize #plussizeboutique #laboutique #curvy #curvyfashion #Curvygirlsrock #NewArrivals #PlussizeFashionista #plussizeStyle #CurvyFashionista #ChicAndCurvy #Onlineboutique #curves #curvy #plussizeclothing #plussizefashion #lafashion #losangeles #plussizestore #plusboutique #plussizemodel #womenfashion
The brand also outfits Alabama State University’s Honey Beez, the plus-size dance troupe that continuously goes viral with their audacious 8-counts.
You like?
More Chic and Curvy Bree on the flip.