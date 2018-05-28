Remember Her? India Love’s Copious Curve Having Sister Bree Is Modelin’ This Thick-Thigh Friendly Brand

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Bree Candace Pursuing Plus Size Modeling Career

After starring on a BET reality show, a certain starlet is pursuing a career as a plus model and wearing a curve-friendly brand to do it.

Bree Candance (far right) starred on BET’s The Westbrooks with her sisters Crystal, India Love, Morgan and Brooke (not pictured).

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Now’s she’s passionately pursuing a modeling career and pouring her curves into ‘kinis….

and club dresses.

In particular, she’s been rocking Chic & Curvy Boutique where she previously hosted a meet and greet for the affordable pieces designed with thick-thighed beauties in mind.

The brand also outfits Alabama State University’s Honey Beez, the plus-size dance troupe that continuously goes viral with their audacious 8-counts.

You like?

More Chic and Curvy Bree on the flip.

Birthday Outfit is from @chicandcurvyboutique of course⚜️

A post shared by ⚜Bree C. WestBrooks⚜ (@breecandace) on

Loving this set from @chicandcurvyboutique 💚

A post shared by ⚜Bree C. WestBrooks⚜ (@breecandace) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Celebrity Body Parts, For Your Information, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus