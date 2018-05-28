Remember Her? India Love’s Copious Curve Having Sister Bree Is Modelin’ This Thick-Thigh Friendly Brand

Bree Candace Pursuing Plus Size Modeling Career

After starring on a BET reality show, a certain starlet is pursuing a career as a plus model and wearing a curve-friendly brand to do it.

Bree Candance (far right) starred on BET’s The Westbrooks with her sisters Crystal, India Love, Morgan and Brooke (not pictured).

Now’s she’s passionately pursuing a modeling career and pouring her curves into ‘kinis….

and club dresses.

In particular, she’s been rocking Chic & Curvy Boutique where she previously hosted a meet and greet for the affordable pieces designed with thick-thighed beauties in mind.

The brand also outfits Alabama State University’s Honey Beez, the plus-size dance troupe that continuously goes viral with their audacious 8-counts.

You like?

More Chic and Curvy Bree on the flip.