Hate It Or Love It?! Madame Tussauds Unveils Meghan Markle Wax Figures

Meghan Markle’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figures Unveiled

Meghan Markle’s officially made it into Madame Tussauds. The American Princess has been turned into a wax figure in both the New York and London locations.

In New York Meghan Markle is seen wearing a black dress while standing by her British beau…

and in London Madame Tussauds clad her in green.

The famed museum spent over $200K on Meghan’s likeness and they confirmed to CNNMoney that she did not pose for the statues and had to rely on “research information and photography” to capture “Meghan’s infectious and warm personality.”

While Meghan’s figures are brand new, Prince Harry’s wax figure in London has been updated to include a beard.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding takes place May 19.

